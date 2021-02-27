Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.54 Million

Brokerages predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) will post sales of $72.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $74.27 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.80 million. Brookline Bancorp reported sales of $71.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $287.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $289.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $296.83 million, with estimates ranging from $294.16 million to $299.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRKL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $34,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,867 shares of company stock worth $780,639. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,641,000 after buying an additional 544,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,862,000 after buying an additional 224,955 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 56,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Brookline Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $14.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

