Brokerages Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.82 Million

Equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will announce sales of $508.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $504.46 million to $512.20 million. Bruker posted sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full-year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.73.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,874.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares in the company, valued at $630,417.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526. 26.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bruker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bruker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Bruker stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

