Brokerages Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.02). Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 184.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.38. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. B. Riley lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.93. The company had a trading volume of 456,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,401. The company has a market cap of $654.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 2.05. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $3.44 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

