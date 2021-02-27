Brokerages Anticipate Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $182.59 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post $182.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $179.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare reported sales of $210.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year sales of $804.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $743.98 million to $891.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $790.06 million, with estimates ranging from $788.99 million to $791.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cross Country Healthcare.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCRN. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $11.11 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.32 million, a P/E ratio of -21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 250.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the third quarter worth $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 10,825 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 59.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

