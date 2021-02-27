Brokerages Anticipate Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.68) and the highest is ($0.44). Epizyme reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.69) to ($1.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,899.35% and a negative return on equity of 83.45%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EPZM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Epizyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price target on Epizyme from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

In other Epizyme news, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,245.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,343 shares of company stock worth $202,079. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Epizyme by 542.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPZM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.59. 1,159,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.95. Epizyme has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.06. The company has a market cap of $976.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

