Brokerages Anticipate Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Brokerages predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.07. Kamada reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kamada.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Kamada by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Kamada by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

KMDA stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,372. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.35 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.62.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

