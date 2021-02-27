Brokerages Anticipate Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) to announce sales of $5.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.38 billion and the highest is $6.04 billion. Suncor Energy reported sales of $5.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year sales of $23.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.91 billion to $24.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $23.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

SU opened at $19.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 844,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65,305 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 169,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

