Brokerages Anticipate Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Brokerages expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Syndax Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNDX shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

SNDX traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. The company had a trading volume of 675,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 11.71, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $997.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.80. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

In other news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,177.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

