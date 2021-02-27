Brokerages Expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will post $24.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $47.72 million. Blueprint Medicines reported sales of $6.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 301.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $157.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.14 million to $233.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $305.74 million, with estimates ranging from $128.05 million to $466.28 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,454 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $599,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares in the company, valued at $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,754,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,975,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

BPMC stock opened at $98.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.02.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.