Brokerages Expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) to post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Daseke posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.10 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Daseke in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Daseke in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.52. 212,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

Daseke, Inc consolidates and provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

