Brokerages Expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.61 Million

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2021


Brokerages expect Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) to post sales of $18.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.55 million and the highest is $18.67 million. Edap Tms posted sales of $13.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full-year sales of $50.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.47 million to $50.75 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $64.49 million, with estimates ranging from $60.84 million to $68.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Edap Tms.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Edap Tms from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Edap Tms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.17.

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $263.90 million, a PE ratio of -151.67 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $10.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edap Tms during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Edap Tms by 28.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edap Tms during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

