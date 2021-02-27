Brokerages Expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the lowest is $0.02. Harmonic posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%.

HLIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.18.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $96,919.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 59,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $474,374.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 476,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,800,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 313,314 shares of company stock worth $2,455,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLIT opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $757.06 million, a P/E ratio of -19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

