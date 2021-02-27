Brokerages Expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for International Money Express’ earnings. International Money Express reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that International Money Express will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.17 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow International Money Express.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMXI. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Money Express presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

NASDAQ IMXI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.73. 99,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,877. International Money Express has a 52-week low of $6.46 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The firm has a market cap of $560.82 million, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in International Money Express by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in International Money Express by 887.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in International Money Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in International Money Express by 406.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Money Express (IMXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.