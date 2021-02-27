Brokerages Expect Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.94 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will announce sales of $54.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.86 million to $56.56 million. Main Street Capital posted sales of $60.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $215.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $213.98 million to $216.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $237.22 million, with estimates ranging from $227.86 million to $251.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

MAIN stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $40.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,111,000 after acquiring an additional 197,298 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $3,858,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.46% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

