Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) to announce $0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.36. Terreno Realty reported earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

TRNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $56.04. 574,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,813. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $42.12 and a 52-week high of $64.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,967,000 after buying an additional 435,011 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,944,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,477,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after purchasing an additional 99,393 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after purchasing an additional 71,353 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 725,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.