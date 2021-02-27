Brokerages Expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $57.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to post sales of $57.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ZIX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.40 million. ZIX posted sales of $52.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year sales of $242.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $243.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $273.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ZIX.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZIXI shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIXI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ZIX by 345.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 575,268 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in ZIX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,315,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ZIX by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,829,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,786,000 after acquiring an additional 400,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ZIX by 39.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,290,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 363,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ZIX by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 318,051 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIXI opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36. ZIX has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $420.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.81, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

