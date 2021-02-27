Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several research firms recently commented on BRKL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In related news, insider James M. Cosman sold 2,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $34,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Hackett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $29,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,867 shares of company stock valued at $780,639 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 639,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 116,774 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 57,456 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,876,000 after acquiring an additional 193,068 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 97,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the period. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.11. Brookline Bancorp has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

