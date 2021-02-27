Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,961 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,522.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $36.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $38.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

