Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Purchases 4,997 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF accounts for 0.4% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 40.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 72.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $71.42 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.75.

