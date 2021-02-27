Brouwer & Janachowski LLC Sells 38,818 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,818 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 18.3% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC owned about 0.74% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $104,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,103,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,024,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,725,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 733,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,378,000 after acquiring an additional 101,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 570,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,392,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $115.76 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $114.10 and a 12-month high of $123.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.50.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

