Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,967 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Bruker worth $9,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $478,000. Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in Bruker by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 267,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,632,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $69,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526 over the last three months. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.32. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $69.92.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 10.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

