BTU Protocol (BTU) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.76 million and approximately $2,893.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.45 or 0.00691384 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00027139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00033117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00059349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00039616 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

