Burger Swap (BURGER) Trading 43.8% Lower Over Last Week

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Burger Swap token can now be purchased for $4.43 or 0.00009609 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 43.8% against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $52.69 million and approximately $185.23 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $223.46 or 0.00484716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.18 or 0.00069808 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.24 or 0.00078605 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00080754 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00053727 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.32 or 0.00477894 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,268,039 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,893,039 tokens. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

