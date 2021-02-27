Burst (BURST) Trading 27.6% Lower Over Last Week

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Burst coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a total market cap of $7.71 million and $14,088.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Burst has traded down 27.6% against the dollar.

Burst Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,116,036,636 coins. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net.

