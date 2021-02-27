Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Cable One worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Cable One by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cable One by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cable One by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,769. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,088.20, for a total transaction of $70,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CABO opened at $1,914.85 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,034.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1,960.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.90%.

CABO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,930.00.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

