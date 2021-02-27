Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 303.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 115,941 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 79,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 104,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 72,626 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 262,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COG has been the topic of several research reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.28.

Shares of COG opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.08. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

