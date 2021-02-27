CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of CAE worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CAE by 51.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,330 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CAE by 1.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 183,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in CAE by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,715 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in CAE during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CAE by 21.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,769 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAE alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CAE. Bank of America began coverage on CAE in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CAE from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CAE from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

NYSE CAE opened at $26.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. CAE Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 147.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.