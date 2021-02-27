Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) versus Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) and Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Studio City International and Caesars Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International N/A -21.78% -9.04% Caesars Entertainment -47.29% -56.40% -7.39%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Studio City International and Caesars Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Caesars Entertainment 0 4 11 0 2.73

Caesars Entertainment has a consensus price target of $76.34, indicating a potential downside of 18.30%. Given Caesars Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Caesars Entertainment is more favorable than Studio City International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.7% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Caesars Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Studio City International and Caesars Entertainment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International $626.73 million 1.87 $43.63 million $0.75 19.93 Caesars Entertainment $2.53 billion 7.70 $81.00 million $1.47 63.56

Caesars Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International. Studio City International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caesars Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Studio City International has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Caesars Entertainment has a beta of 3.15, suggesting that its share price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Caesars Entertainment beats Studio City International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena. The company was formerly known as Cyber One Agents Limited and changed its name to Studio City International Holdings Limited in January 2012. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. Studio City International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco International Development Limited.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

