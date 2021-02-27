CaixaPay One Day Trading Volume Reaches $26.00 (CXP)

CaixaPay (CURRENCY:CXP) traded 3,850.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One CaixaPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CaixaPay has traded up 3,826.1% against the U.S. dollar. CaixaPay has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $26.00 worth of CaixaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.00488167 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00073410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00081295 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00080869 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.30 or 0.00500195 BTC.

CaixaPay Coin Profile

CaixaPay’s total supply is 107,325,266 coins and its circulating supply is 78,905,322 coins. The official website for CaixaPay is www.caixapay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of CaixaPay is to create a cryptocurrency built on DAG (Blockchain 3.0) with instant transaction speeds and almost zero transaction fees. A cryptocurrency that people can use for their everyday transactions & even microtransactions to anyone, anywhere in the world. A real-world use coin that is scalable, secure & decentralized. CaixaPay aims to make CXP a future standard in accepted payments.”

CaixaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CaixaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CaixaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CaixaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

