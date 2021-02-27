Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.67

Shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.67 and traded as high as $15.90. Calamos Global Total Return Fund shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 31,575 shares.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $820,000.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

