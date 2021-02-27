California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 2,801 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Adtalem Global Education worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $283.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

ATGE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

