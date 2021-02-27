California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 4,800 Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of JELD-WEN worth $4,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JELD. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 1,021.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.58.

JELD stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $31.24.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

