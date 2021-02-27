California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 8,628 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,538 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $3,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the third quarter worth $75,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 11.1% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 713,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,896,000 after purchasing an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 483.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTB stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.98.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The company had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 47.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. TheStreet raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile lending, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

