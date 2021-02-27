California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.22% of Service Properties Trust worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Service Properties Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Service Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Shares of SVC stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.45. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

In other news, Director John L. Harrington sold 26,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $338,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Harrington sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $202,338.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

