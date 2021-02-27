California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.90 Million Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Urban Outfitters worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,181,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,257,000 after purchasing an additional 269,541 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 231,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,554,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,351,000 after acquiring an additional 81,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.62. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $35.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -423.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

