California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.96 Million Stock Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Rush Enterprises worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 434,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 266,205 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 263.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $576,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $42.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

