California Public Employees Retirement System Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Air Transport Services Group worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 66.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 85.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

ATSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total value of $312,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 557,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,406,929.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $877,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $26.54 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 23.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

