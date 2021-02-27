California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,276 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Workhorse Group worth $4,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Workhorse Group by 271.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Workhorse Group stock opened at $16.17 on Friday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $42.96. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -8.74, a PEG ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.75.

In related news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $241,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $899,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at $11,513,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 866,241 shares of company stock worth $22,439,625. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.