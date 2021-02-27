California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Banner worth $3,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BANR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Banner by 168.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Banner by 3.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Banner by 33.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Banner by 14.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 27,558 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANR. Stephens started coverage on Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Banner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $51.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. Banner Co. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $55.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 17.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.44%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

