California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,887 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Repay worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repay by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,358,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,632 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,628,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $22,978,000. Finally, Parian Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of Repay by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,393,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,752,000 after acquiring an additional 810,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $490,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,138.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPAY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

RPAY stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.61. Repay Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $28.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, automated clearing house processing, and instant funding.

