California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $4.05 Million in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 202,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Lordstown Motors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $452,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIDE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Lordstown Motors stock opened at $19.34 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.06.

In related news, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $272,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,520 shares of company stock worth $10,369,116.

Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

