California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 52,293 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $3,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,016,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,505 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,551,000 after buying an additional 1,718,072 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,580,000 after buying an additional 1,848,618 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 927,446 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 70,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

SRNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

