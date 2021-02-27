California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31,799 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,504 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on PMT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Bank of America raised their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 9,000 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $160,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $28,236.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,897.00 and a beta of 1.18.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

