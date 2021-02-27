California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,798 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Revance Therapeutics worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $859,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,761,252.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.42. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.93.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,818.87% and a negative return on equity of 85.72%. Analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RVNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

