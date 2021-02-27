California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 26.7% in the third quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 381.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE:PIPR opened at $106.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.45. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.38%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

