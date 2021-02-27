California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 10,260 Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,557,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 35,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.03. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.37). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 31.23%. Research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 235.71%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

