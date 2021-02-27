California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,594 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,594 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.21% of Hostess Brands worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hostess Brands by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 282,517 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,953,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after purchasing an additional 207,047 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 42,594 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 16th. Stephens started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.57.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $14.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.32 and a 12-month high of $16.18.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.