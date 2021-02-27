California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,768 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Zymeworks worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 6.6% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $47,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at $14,433,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZYME opened at $36.31 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.39 and a 200-day moving average of $43.51.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zymeworks Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.11.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

