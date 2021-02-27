California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 13,810 Shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 221,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of International Game Technology worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 382.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Game Technology by 48.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in International Game Technology in the third quarter valued at about $70,000.

NYSE:IGT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $19.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.34.

IGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised International Game Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

