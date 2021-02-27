California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,574 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 346,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,574 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. AJO LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 370,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 6,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.46. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.17, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 240.80% and a net margin of 27.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

